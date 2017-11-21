Congress should nix Letcher prison

Members of the Letcher Governance Project, a citizens group based in Whitesburg that opposes construction of a federal prison in Letcher County, unfurled a banner in June 2016 during a SOAR Summit while Congressman Hal Rogers was at the podium. Rogers has gotten funding for the prison in the House budget. #our444million refers to its projected cost. Innovation was the theme of the Shaping Our Appalachian Region gathering. Facebook photo