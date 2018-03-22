Senate is poised to gut open-government laws. Kentuckians should be outraged.

What do Damon Thayer and his state Senate sidekicks want to hide?
Abetted by the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee, Majority Leader Thayer is trying to gut Kentucky’s transparency laws and usher in government by text message.
Imagine: The Senate’s in-crowd could kick back in their jammies and make all the important decisions in a Google Hangout, far from the prying eyes of nosy constituents and taxpayers — just so long as they used their private devices and email accounts.
Kentuckians should be outraged — by the intent and also by the sneaky way it was attached to an innocuous housecleaning-type bill that was set to glide through on the consent calendar without Senate debate. Unbelievable.
Thayer would make Kentucky the only state where government business could be kept secret if it’s conducted on government officials’ private devices. It would be like saying the school board or city council can hold secret meetings as long as they’re at someone’s private home.
The measure, which was attached to House Bill 302, say that emails, texts or calls on devices paid for with private funds and which do not involve government email accounts are not “public records” as defined in the Open Records Act.
Thayer said he was only trying to codify an attorney general’s opinion issued late in Jack Conway’s term as AG. But a terrible AG’s opinion makes an even worse law.
The opinion, with which staff attorneys in the AG’s office disagreed, has never been tested in court, where it certainly would be struck down as a violation of Kentucky’s open-government laws.
Thayer’s move would effectively gut those open-government laws, which returns us to our original question: What do Thayer and supporters of this proposal want to hide?
