Lawmakers should avert explosion in local pension costs. (Or risk becoming collateral damage.)

Nothing mathematical dictates budget-busting spikes in pension contributions from public libraries, health departments, local governments, universities, water and school districts in the next fiscal year.
Instead, a political calculation explains the refusal by Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican lawmakers to phase in higher contributions to the County Employees Retirement System. The governor and GOP lawmakers are trying to ratchet up pressure to cut teachers’ retirement as proposed in Senate Bill 1.
This tactic becomes riskier as more Kentuckians understand the issue: There’s no relation between SB 1 and proposals that would allow a phase-in of higher payments to the County Employees Retirement System. (SB 1 would change retirement for teachers and to a less extent state employees.)
The sharp increases in pension contributions — as much as 60 percent — were mandated last year by the board of the Kentucky Retirement Systems which decided the public retirement funds had based past decisions on unrealistically optimistic assumptions about growth in employee numbers and investment returns.
Without relief from the legislature, these new demands will force bloody cuts at the local level in public services and jobs and devastate places already struggling with revenue losses from the coal industry’s decline.
Yet the sudden spikes achieve almost nothing. Whether or not the higher contributions are phased in, CERS is projected to reach full funding in 2043.
That’s according to an actuarial analysis prepared for the Kentucky Retirement Systems and attached to House Bill 406, which would cap the increases at no more than 10 percent annually for five years. Senate Bill 66 would cap the increases at 12 percent for 10 years. Neither bill has moved.
As it now stands, Fayette County Public Schools will have to come up with an additional $5.4 million to cover classified (non-teaching) employees who are part of CERS. But if SB 66 becomes law, allowing a phase-in of the higher contributions, the new burden would be $1.4 million.
When SB 66 was sent back to committee March 12, Senate President Robert Stivers fumed that no relief would be coming for CERS employers unless SB 1 becomes law. SB 1 couldn’t muster enough votes even among Republicans to get out of the Senate. But Republicans are hoping to revive it before the final gavel falls in mid-April.
Local officials are pleading for relief. The legislature should listen.
Lawmakers overhauled CERS in 2013 as part of the pension reform that ended defined-benefit pensions for new hires and put them into a cash balance plan, and curbed cost of living adjustments. Because CERS employers (unlike the legislature) always made their required contributions, CERS is 53 percent funded, even under the new assumptions, while the pension plan that covers most state government employees is funded at 14 percent.
After insulting and inflaming Kentucky’s teachers, Bevin and Stivers are now threatening needless pain statewide by punishing libraries, schools and local governments. That doesn’t strike us as smart politics. It’s certainly not the right thing to do.
