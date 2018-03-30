After stunning teachers, will Republicans balance the budget on Kentucky’s poor?

Teachers hoisting “funding first” signs gave lawmakers good advice. But it went unheeded Thursday as Republicans railroaded through a bill cutting pensions.
The measure, which sparked widespread protests by teachers, does nothing to reduce the unfunded liabilities in Kentucky’s public pensions — the underfunding that Gov. Matt Bevin and other Republicans have said is a crisis threatening the state’s future.
We’ll have to wait until Monday, when lawmakers vote on the budget, to learn how the Republicans who control the legislature intend to meet the state’s pension debts to teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees, and also how they will fund education and public safety.
The Republicans’ record suggests that any new sacrifice will be imposed on Kentuckians who are the least able to afford it.
Regrettably, the only suspense is whether that sacrifice will come from deeper cuts to education and other services, regressive tax increases (those that fall hardest on low-income people) or both.
The Senate appears to have rolled the House into approving the surprise pension bill, albeit by only 49-46. In return, the $250 million in tax increases that the House approved to protect education have made new revenue sources part of the budget negotiations.
Business interests support increasing sales taxes to offset cuts in business and income taxes, which would shift more of the burden from rich to poor and fail to create a reliable revenue stream. That’s not the tax reform that Kentucky needs. Real reform would broaden the tax base, including by ending some of the $13 billion in exemptions.
The House tax increases included an extra 50 cents a pack on cigarettes, 25 cents on each prescription opioid dose sold by a distributor and the end of a $10 individual income tax credit.
On Friday, four public-health advocates reiterated that a cigarette tax increase of less than $1 would provide no public-health benefits. The tobacco industry would offset a smaller increase with discounts. A letter to lawmakers included a photo of a 50-cent coupon attached to a cigarette pack after a 50-cent tax increase in Louisiana.
The advocates are correct that an increase of $1 or more would reduce smoking, along with health-care costs and deaths, and has public support, while 50 cents would be “simply a tax increase.” It also would be a regressive tax increase because most smokers have low incomes.
With their fallback pension plan, Republicans hope to escape the ire of current and retired teachers by targeting future teachers and rolling back retirement guarantees to state and local employees.
Teachers are understandably outraged at being excluded from deliberations about their future and the sneaky way the pension changes were revived. Still, current teachers and retirees won concessions in Senate Bill 151, which leaves their cost-of-living increases untouched and requires no additional years of work. The bill cuts benefits far less than Bevin and the Senate had wanted.
If the new law withstands promised court challenges, going forward, public employees and future teachers will have little to no retirement security. Their cash balance plans will be safer than 401(k)s but less secure than pensions, an acute problem for teachers, who do not receive Social Security. The legislature is empowering itself to change their retirement terms at any time.
Hailed as a success by Bevin, the pension bill shifts risk from the state onto future teachers and local schools. It will make poor school districts poorer and make careers in teaching and public service less attractive.
