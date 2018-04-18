Bevin throws gasoline on flames

Never in the almost 28 years that Kentucky has had an appointed education commissioner has any governor flexed the kind of raw political muscle that Matt Bevin used to oust Stephen Pruitt.
Considering how the governor also has antagonized and inflamed educators and even some Republican lawmakers, more strife and division are in the forecast for Interim Commissioner Wayne Lewis, a Bevin administration insider and longtime champion of charter schools.
The newly elected chairman of the state school board, Milton Seymore, also a charter school advocate, did not help matters when he said Pruitt “was not pushed out” as commissioner, though it was obvious to all that Pruitt was pushed out. His exit followed a four-hour closed session of an 11-member board to which Bevin had named seven new members only the day before.
It’s widely speculated that the Bevin team is aiming for a state takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools with charter schools as the state’s prescription. But the upheaval at the top of the state Department of Education will be felt by school districts across Kentucky.
Bevin was well within his authority to appoint new members to the state Board of Education, and the board was within its power to get rid of Pruitt, who made the task easier by resigning.
Whether Bevin has advanced his agenda by hardening already bitter divisions, as this move certainly did, is another question. Insulating education from politics was a major thrust of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990, which replaced an elected state superintendent with an appointed commissioner.
Bevin said he and Hal Heiner had been planning the change for some time. Heiner resigned as Education and Workforce Development secretary to accept an appointment to the state school board. And Bevin probably was eager to reassert his own importance after the Republicans who control the legislature rebuffed him on budget and taxes.
On the session’s next to last day, after lawmakers overrode three vetoes that he had issued, Bevin’s frustration boiled over. As has been widely reported, he declared that children were being sexually assaulted and poisoned because schools were closed by teachers rallying at the Capitol for education funding. He followed that with a non-apology, saying that he had been misunderstood, only to later double down on his original assertion that protesting teachers had endangered children.
Bevin has yet to grasp that his problem wasn’t that he was misunderstood. He was perfectly understood and came off as unhinged.
The legislature, which last year advanced a Bevin priority by approving a charter school law, appropriated no money for opening charter schools. No doubt manipulating the education budget to promote charter schools, which are opposed by the teachers’ Kentucky Education Association, will be a priority for the new board and interim commissioner.
Lewis, who has not said whether he will seek the position permanently, becomes Kentucky’s top educator as gains in student performance are stalling out. Funding inequality among school districts has grown almost as wide as before the lawsuit that spawned the 1990 reforms and tax increase. Contrary to Republican claims, this budget continues a decade of stagnant funding or cuts to education.
The gains of the last 28 years were too hard won to lose them now to politics or profits for charter school companies.
