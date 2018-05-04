Kentucky loses in Bevin’s fight with Louisville. State ed board should fix problems without sparking long court fight.

On this Derby weekend, when millions of eyes are on Louisville, look past the horses and hoopla and you’ll see a battle brewing.
Gov. Matt Bevin has done it again. The recommended state takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools is inflaming civic fault lines and spreading anger. Admittedly, we’re watching from a distance, but from any perspective, the state is ill served when the city that is Kentucky’s most powerful economic engine appears to be pitted against the governor.
Bevin and his former Education Secretary Hal Heiner, once a candidate for governor and Louisville mayor, may see advantages for themselves in using Louisville to impress Republican donors who want to break teachers unions and privatize education through charter schools.
We’re not averse to public conflict. Progress often requires conflict. Communities gain from robust exchanges of ideas. In this case, however, the political furor and needless conflict are bound to eclipse any potential for improving education, defeating the avowed purpose.
We say needless conflict because both Bevin and Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis have praised JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio for tackling problems uncovered in an almost two-year state examination and putting the district on a better path. “Phenomenal” and “truly exemplary” were how Bevin described Pollio’s performance. Lewis pronounced himself “encouraged and optimistic” about the direction under Pollio, who has been at the helm less than a year.
The elected school board that would lose its authority under Lewis’ recommendation is the same board that put the district on a better path by choosing Pollio. So, if the district is already on an encouraging track, why pick a ferocious fight by trying to neuter an elected school board?
As is often the case with the Bevin administration, the execution of all this has been sloppy, heavy handed and raises questions.
The new chairman of the state school board, Milton Seymore, is a longtime member of Pastors in Action, a pro charter-schools group. Even before release of the state audit of JCPS, the group publicly called for a state takeover.
The next step is a hearing before the state school board. Seymore’s long affiliation with a group that has demanded a state takeover disqualifies him from being able to impartially rule. The impartiality of the entire board is called into question by Seymore’s election as chairman on April 17, the day after Bevin appointed seven new members, who promptly helped railroad out Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.
Thirteen days later, Lewis recommended that JCPS be put under state management, the most stringent of three possible levels of control. Pruitt reportedly was ready to recommend state assistance, the middle level, in which the board and local superintendent retain their authority under close state oversight.
Lewis has recommended that Pollio continue to run the district and that the elected board serve in an advisory capacity, an arrangement not spelled out in state law.
Jefferson County has all the problems of any large urban district and many of its own. Most distressing are instances of misusing restraint and isolation, severely injuring students.
The state school board should search for a way forward that will zero in on fixing the problems, without provoking years of lawsuits and strife.
