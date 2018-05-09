Mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin: Opioids, school safety are priorities

A local young adult who signed up for the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals waits and waits for U.S. lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and President Trump to figure out whether she can stay here. Hear her
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources briefly took a young peregrine falcon from its nest so that it could have a leg band attached. It's one of four chicks that hatched this spring at the Mill Creek Generating Station in Louisville.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.
Kira Lewis, one of the top basketball recruits in the class of 2019, has had an excellent spring on the Nike circuit and got a call from UK assistant coach Kenny Payne last month. He's a top-50 prospect in the country.
Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Trainer Bob Baffert, who trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, was asked if he’s thinking the same for Justify.
WinStar Farm CEO and President Elliott Walden talks about Justify’s win in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby 144. WinStar Farm won the Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and bred 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide.