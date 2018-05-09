Mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin: Opioids, school safety are priorities

Ronnie Bastin, a candidate for Lexington mayor, reveals his focus and qualifications for the job.
Lots of squawking as young falcon gets banded

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources briefly took a young peregrine falcon from its nest so that it could have a leg band attached. It's one of four chicks that hatched this spring at the Mill Creek Generating Station in Louisville.

How DNA evidence works

With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.