What voters need from Linda Gorton, Ronnie Bastin now

Congratulations to Linda Gorton and Ronnie Bastin not just for winning the nominations in the nonpartisan race for Lexington mayor but also for waging civil, substantive campaigns.
Both are veterans of city hall. Gorton is a former vice mayor and council member, Bastin a former police chief and public safety commissioner. Their success suggests that Lexington voters have confidence in the city's direction, while voters in the races for Congress and legislature seemed to be more in the mood for change.
Heading toward the November election, Bastin will have to provide voters with specifics showing that his understanding and expertise extend beyond public safety. Gorton will have to show that in addition to offering competence and a steady hand she can spark a vision of a Lexington that offers opportunity to all.
