Change election coming? McGrath win, Shell defeat signal voters in the mood for something new

Democrats in Central Kentucky put a pair of compelling women on the November ballot — Lt. Col. Amy McGrath to challenge Republican Andy Barr in the 6th Congressional District and Cherlynn Stevenson to fight for an open legislative seat in House District 88.
McGrath, unknown in the district a year ago, tapped into a deep desire for something new in Washington and seemed to draw energy from meeting voters as she worked tirelessly to introduce herself to the district. She also captured the imaginations of Democrats and military veterans across the country, suggesting her campaign will have the money to compete with Barr in November.
Stevenson, who will meet former lawmaker Bill Farmer Jr. in November, emerged from the local anti-Trump resistance movement and strongly aligned herself with protesting teachers during the last legislative session.
McGrath defeated Lexington Mayor Jim Gray. Stevenson defeated Democratic Party activist Josh Mers.
Republican voters also expressed dissatisfaction with the political establishment, unseating a Republican star, House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell, who was defeated by R. Travis Brenda, a teacher, in the 71st District.
A lot can happen between now and November, but on the state and federal levels in Kentucky, 2018 is shaping up as a change election.
