Not a slur if it’s true

Hillary Clinton’s recent comment about half of Donald Trump’s supporters being “deplorables”: racists, xenophobes, misogynists, homophobes, etc. has reactionary pundits such as Cal Thomas in full phony outrage mode, accusing her of showing “disdain” for Trump’s people.
To my mind, her mistake was in putting the deplorables number at a half — surely too low an estimate.
If something is worthy of disdain, then there is no offense given in showing that disdain. The reactionary argument is that people have a right to express their racism, xenophobia, misogyny, etc. To call them out for it is to disrespect them.
Well, no, all these poisonous social antipathies are deplorable and have no right to any standing in a decent and just society.
It’s no defense to argue that one should just let Trumpites be what they are, whether their views are despicable or not, under the cover of protecting conservative free speech.
That, of course, is to legitimize all of these cancerous positions, which is the exact object of those who take such faux umbrage at those who have the integrity and the courage to call them what they are.
Robert Emmett Curran
Richmond
