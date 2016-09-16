Ray Larson great prosecutor, leader

I read with interest your story about Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson’s pending retirement. I was commonwealth’s attorney for over 30 years from 1976 to 1996 and began dealing with Ray when he was with the attorney general’s office.
I have found him to be one of the most knowledgeable prosecutors that I have met over the years. But more than that, he was always interested in sharing his knowledge and expertise with the rural prosecutors around the state. I am proud of the fact that I wrote a letter to the governor at the time of his appointment, and trust that it was at least a good decision to recommend his appointment.
Even though he was never attorney general, (although I think he could have been elected) he gave as much leadership as most of the attorneys general over the years and was aggressive in dealing with the legislature and other leaders in pursuing the needs of prosecutors.
Eventually this resulted in benefits to the people of Kentucky.
Not only is Fayette County losing its top prosecutor but, in my opinion, the state of Kentucky is losing probably the best prosecutor that has served.
Barry Bertram
Comments