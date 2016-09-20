Letters to the Editor

September 20, 2016 7:23 PM

Name it John D. Price High

As a former chairwoman of the Fayette County Board of Education, I am writing to support the naming of the new high school after John D. Price.

I had the privilege and honor to do volunteer work with him for over 20 years. John was a tireless advocate for public education. Throughout the years, he volunteered in our schools in many different capacities, including serving as a mentor for high school students through the Experienced-Based Career Education program; serving on the Equity Committee; being a president of the 16th District PTA, and serving as a parent representative on the school-based decision-making council at his daughter’s school.

As a member of the school board, John made every decision based on what was best for students.

I encourage the Fayette County Board of Education members to name the new high school after John D. Price.

Becky Sagan

Lexington

