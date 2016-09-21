Liberal hysteria over Bevin comments

It surely is ridiculous that when Gov. Matt Bevin quotes Thomas Jefferson he gets hit with the full force of the liberals and haters of true American history. Several times, Jefferson wrote in letters of correspondence: “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms.”
I bet Bevin reading aloud the Bill of Rights would put the liberals into fits of hysteria and apoplexy.
Mark Kunkel
Walton
