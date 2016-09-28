Qualify to vote

A country is doomed when it allows the uneducated and uninformed to vote itself largess from the public treasury.
First of all, one should prove citizenship prior to being allowed to cast a vote, and secondly there should be required proof of “ability” to cast an intelligent and informed vote as certified by evidence of knowledge of basic civics and fundamentals of economics. Finally, only those who file and pay taxes into the treasury should be allowed to vote on how that tax money is spent. Otherwise, it is all downhill as the progression to socialism continues until any resemblance to greatness is obscured and the survivors compete for the scraps of a failed system.
The monkey will always clamor for free bananas, but will not nurture or care for the banana tree.
Robert Reynolds
Mt. Sterling
Comments