September 28, 2016 7:37 PM

Down with Democrats

We are disgusted with all the lawsuits and attacks on Gov. Matt Bevin.

It sure seems like the Democrat leaders in Frankfort are desperate to hold on to any vestige of power. They know that they were the future once and that their reign of socialism is nearing the end.

Consider the antics of House Speaker Greg Stumbo and Attorney General Andy Beshear. They are just the kinds of politicians who would cut down redwood trees and then mount the stumps to make speeches for conservation. Kentucky will enjoy much better days once the Democrats lose all their power.

Ben and Theresa Goldade

Dry Ridge

