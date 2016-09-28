Clear sidewalks, raise funds

If the Urban County Council approves the ordinance about increasing the fine and requiring sidewalks to be cleared after a snowfall, does this mean people who park in driveways blocking sidewalks will be required to shovel a path around their vehicle?
Why not make it easier and raise the fine and enforce year round? More people use sidewalks in nice weather than after a snowfall. While they’re at it they could increase fines and enforce after violations such as parking on the wrong side of the road, parking in fire lanes and parking in front yards. This might actually generate funds to put more officers on the roads.
Tom Chapman
Lexington
