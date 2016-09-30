City’s Zika overreaction

According to the Herald-Leader, because one person with confirmed Zika virus “was visiting in the 40502 area” the city is being blanketed with poisonous insecticides.
I hope that all of the following was true: the person spent most of his time outdoors (and not in air conditioned buildings like most Lexingtonians do); he was bitten by one or more Lexington mosquitoes; he was here a substantial amount of time.
How likely is it that one individual has now spread the Zika virus to our entire city?
This mass hysteria thinking led to the original Silent Spring and will lead to another destruction of insects, birds, wildlife and yes, to humans who are at the top of the food chain.
My mother had an old saying, “Be careful not to throw out the baby with the bathwater.” The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
Comments