Gray the way forward

I hope voters in Kentucky see the 2016 Senate race for the very clear choice that it is.
For five years, Jim Gray has served Lexington with distinction and class as mayor.
He has raised Lexington’s profile nationally, crafted policies that have raised the quality of life for our community, and made the Bluegrass a more attractive region in which to start or relocate a business.
A successful businessman before taking office, Gray created plenty of jobs — and has continued to do so as mayor.
The day after Gray became mayor, Rand Paul took office as Kentucky’s junior senator. In the same five-and-a-half years, he has accomplished little besides obstruction, filibuster and running unsuccessfully for president.
On a key issue of vital importance to Kentuckians, the future of the coal industry, Paul has repeatedly voted against the interests of miners and their families in favor of antiquated technology and policies that threaten our water, soil, air and health.
Gray has a forward-thinking plan that would establish a cleaner Kentucky as an energy leader.
Like many Americans, I am sick of politics as usual. A vote for Jim Gray is a vote forward for Kentucky.
Bo List
Lexington
Comments