History lesson

You folks got your panties all in a twist when Donald Trump suggested that Second Amendment supporters band together and vote against Hillary Clinton.
Your selective memory forgets what Barack Obama had to say when running for president against John McCain back in 2008.
Let me refresh your memory with this quote from the Wall Street Journal June 14, 2008:
“Mobster wisdom tells us never to bring a knife to a gun fight. But what does political wisdom say about bringing a gun to a knife fight?”
That’s exactly what Obama said he would do to counter Republican attacks. ‘If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,’” he said at a Philadelphia fundraiser . “Because from what I understand folks in Philly like a good brawl. I’ve seen Eagles fans.’”
W.K. Mills
Lexington
