Letters to the Editor

September 30, 2016 9:11 PM

Endorsement time-saver

With the dual purpose of serving the public good and allowing the editorial staff more time to opine on other pressing issues, I propose a simple and concise, yet highly informative “voter guide” to assist the electorate in determining the best candidates.

This would be in lieu of lengthy endorsements with expert analysis. I like to think of this as a “less is more” method that saves valuable time in poring over candidates’ policy positions, platforms, prior voting records, public statements, etc. That takes a lot of time no doubt.

Without further ado, here it is: Democrats: Very, very good! Republicans: Very, very bad!

David A. Smith

Richmond

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Drug dealers are 'predators' says sister of overdose victim

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos