Endorsement time-saver

With the dual purpose of serving the public good and allowing the editorial staff more time to opine on other pressing issues, I propose a simple and concise, yet highly informative “voter guide” to assist the electorate in determining the best candidates.
This would be in lieu of lengthy endorsements with expert analysis. I like to think of this as a “less is more” method that saves valuable time in poring over candidates’ policy positions, platforms, prior voting records, public statements, etc. That takes a lot of time no doubt.
Without further ado, here it is: Democrats: Very, very good! Republicans: Very, very bad!
David A. Smith
Richmond
