State office overstaffed

We all know that the unemployment rate is pretty high in Eastern Kentucky. But I want to let everyone know about the unemployment office in Prestonsburg. I drove my neighbor there to see if there was any work around our area. My neighbor asked an employee in this office about jobs and the employee said to just go over to that computer and scan for jobs. Then he said if he had a computer at home just to get online for help.
There are at least eight people working in this office and they were not doing one thing, not even talking to anybody. This office is state funded; why do we need to waste money on these people? We don’t need them because we can just check our computers.
Pete Herrera
Van Lear
