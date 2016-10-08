Welcome ideas on grading

Kudos to faculty and parents of Bryan Station and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools in revamping grading policies.
Too many educational institutions have not taken into consideration whether or not students have actually learned anything. Or whether what they have learned is applicable to a job skill or ability that will serve them as adults.
As a retired teacher who taught kindergarten to college freshmen, I know it is tempting to use grades to rein in those who may be problematic in the classroom.
Even if Johnny and Susie can recite only the times table through four and the rest of the class has mastered it through 13, that doesn’t mean that Johnny and Susie have failed. It just means they have not reached the top of the mountain yet.
I also was pleased to see that students were not given group scores. I have long and loudly tested this fad that reared its ugly head in response to foreign investors who came from cultures where group work was rewarded.
This change in attitude toward grades may be a fad and may not prove useful, but I am encouraged to know that knowledge will be valued, regardless of behavior.
Marjorie Fey Farris
Richmond
