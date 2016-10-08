Gridlock killing us

The problem with our two-party system is that neither side wants their adversary ever to look good. They want the other to look bad, and that is their only goal. By doing so, nothing of consequence will ever be enacted. If one side presented a bill that was rational, practical, would benefit all of society immensely and with little to no cost or additional government regulation it would never get passed because the opposing side could not allow their opponent to look good in the eyes of the electorate. Our current system does not allow for a rational exchange of discourse regarding issues, pending legislation, or even treating each other with an ounce of respect.
John Adams, our second president, said: “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties … to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.”
It amazes me that our Founders had the foresight and wisdom to warn us of what not to do and yet we have done it. This is why we need to be knowledgeable about history.
Robert Hoeller
Lexington
