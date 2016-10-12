Disingenuous GOP

I find all these Republicans disavowing Donald Trump for things he has said and done to be disengenuous.
The Republican Party chose to oppose treating everyone equally and with respect for the purpose of political power. The Southern Strategy appealed to the racism against African-Americans harbored by many southern white voters.
Although it still works to a degree, it no longer can work in national elections. Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan used it. George W. Bush in 2004 used opposition to gays to win religious right voters. For that I would not even shake his hand or smile at him.
Republicans need to take a long, hard look at how they got to their situation and make necessary changes or cease to exist.
I know many wonderful and caring Republicans. But if you vote Republican, you are casting a vote for a party with a not-so-pretty past.
Walter Frazier
Lexington
