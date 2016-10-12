Trump a Trojan horse

Why are establishment Republicans backing anti-establishment Donald Trump?
Based on his outrageous promises, lack of respect for Congress and the judiciary and overt megalomania, it won’t be hard to find grounds for articles of impeachment. His complex business conflicts of interest with Russia and China would be reason alone.
That would give us President Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell’s dream president: an intellectual lightweight who would rubber-stamp every bad idea passed by the extreme right-wing elements of Congress.
A vote for Trump is a vote to perpetuate the GOP policies that gave rise to ISIS via the ill-conceived Iraq war. The Dodd-Frank Act would be repealed, freeing banks to assume more risks, actions that nearly destroyed the economy in 2008. Medicare would be privatized.
The Affordable Care Act eliminated. Social-security scrapped. The EPA neutralized, gutting clean air and water initiatives. And, tax brackets adjusted to favor the top one percenters.
Trump is a Trojan horse.
Stacy V. Bearse
Nicholasville
Comments