Voters are losers

The loser in the presidential debates is the American voter who is interested in learning where the candidates stand on important issues and how they propose to solve problems, if elected.
Instead, we get one-liners, sound bites and zingers, which provide little insight into what kind of president the candidate would be.
This is not entirely the fault of the candidates. The debate format is also to blame. It encourages short, general answers, which provide little information the voter can use to make an informed decision.
A better format would allow a candidate five minutes to state their position on an issue. The opposing candidate would then have two minutes to counter that position. This could be repeated on all the issues with the moderator making sure the candidates adhere to the rules of the debate. In 90 minutes, many issues could be covered in more detail than the present format allows.
James Todd
Lexington
