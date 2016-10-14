Corporal punishment has value

I have read two reports about corporal punishment in the Herald-Leader. I agree with state Sen. Mike Wilson: I was spanked, and it sent me on the right path.
During my 32 years in education, I was a coach, guidance counselor and principal. I saw the value of counseling and corporal punishment.
It really irritates me to have professor Eric Weber call anyone who favors spanking ignorant. I doubt if he has ever been in charge of discipline in a public school.
When I was principal, the family was a strong influence. I would ask a child if they would like a spanking or a suspension; 95 percent of them took a couple of swats. Suspension would have meant a call to their parents and most knew that the discipline at home would be worse.
Weber also refers to prison discipline as protected by state law. I served six years as recreation director in a women’s prison. I never saw an employee touch an inmate. I treated everyone fairly and kept my department free of inmate violence.
It’s sad that such dreamers have no idea of the real world. It’s a real shame that they influence others.
Russ Walkup
Lexington
