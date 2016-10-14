UK Senate vote was real

The Herald-Leader reported a symbolic vote on Oct. 10 by the University of Kentucky Senate against the administrative organization of the Schnatter Institute.
The vote was not symbolic. It was real and clear advice from the University Senate to the Board of Trustees that the Senate has concerns about the organization of the institute, even though the Senate approved its creation.
Effective shared governance at the university requires effective communication between the university community and the trustees. We anticipate they will take our concerns to heart.
Ernie Bailey
Chair, University of Kentucky Senate Academic Organization and Structure Committee
Comments