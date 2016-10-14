Impersonating a clown is low

In times before, people in clown outfits at places such as circuses or carnivals tried to be amusing, especially to kids. This current trend of people dressing as clowns is different because of their menacing behavior. Those committing misdemeanors should be fully prosecuted.
In a way, it’s kind of funny, like Mad Magazine, which appealed to young people with bizarre senses of humor or like Jack Nicholson in the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” I was once a teenage prankster, yet I don’t think I would’ve stooped to impersonating a clown to engage in socially unacceptable behavior.
I also think that it is sad that the Ronald McDonald character is not appearing in public right now due to the backlash of creepy clowns.
David Fogarty
Lexington
