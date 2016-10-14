Support gun background checks

It’s reassuring that Kentucky law enforcement arrested a convicted felon in Murray for illegal possession of 26 firearms but it’s disheartening that he could easily purchase all of them.
In Kentucky, federally licensed gun dealers are required to conduct a background check on every gun sale while it’s completely legal for a private seller not to.
Because of this loophole, a private seller can meet a stranger in a cornfield or on the front porch and legally conduct a transaction with someone who turns out to be a convicted felon. Similarly, private sellers at gun shows can sell guns without doing background checks to establish that the buyers are law-abiding citizens.
These sales put us in danger and create a Catch-22 for state law enforcement because, while the sales are legal in Kentucky, it remains illegal for the convicted felon to possess firearms.
If the NRA and the gun lobby only endorse legal and responsible gun ownership, why do they spend so much time and money opposing background checks on all gun purchases?
This November, elect candidates who advocate for sensible gun laws, including background checks on every gun sale.
Laura Johnsrude
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Prospect
