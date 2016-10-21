Hey, Coach Cal, they don’t call it America’s pastime for nothing

I read recently that University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari wants to extend basketball season into August because of what he perceives as a “dead period” in sports.
Not so fast. There is a sport being played in August. It’s called baseball and is a beautiful, timeless and graceful game. It is a true test of athletic ability. It is far superior to basketball, which most of the players would have to give up if dunking were illegal.
So, if Calipari starts feeling bored or neglected next August, he should give his ego a break and take his family to Wrigley Field or Fenway Park. There are more of us than he thinks who look forward to the “dead period” away from the mind-numbing minutia of Kentucky basketball.
Mike Downs
Paris
