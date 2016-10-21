Public must push lawmakers to change gun laws

Too many in our African-American community have suffered recently — and before — from so much gun violence. Vigils have been held and prayers have been said. But what actions?
My father was killed in a black community in Louisville. I've held before that petty robbery, easy access to and possession of weapons should change with laws legislative leaders will not pass.
They are not afraid of voters. They are not afraid of prayers. They are not worried about vigils or rallies. I also worry that the failed drug war has contributed too much to gun violence everywhere. So has a macho image of power too many easily accept in our nation. Fear is so pervasive, resulting in an increase in purchasing and use.
Massive human power will need to increase to change laws.
Don Pratt
Lexington
