Unendorsed candidate response

Vote for a real partnership with schools, families
I am seeking the 5th District seat on the Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education. Establishing and nurturing a true partnership with students, staff and families, we will work together to increase student achievement and individual success with a focus on academic excellence.
I will view all aspects of our operations through the lens of equity. Being a good steward of the taxpayer’s money, I will ensure that our resources are focused in the classroom where students and teachers need them most. Serving children is my life’s work.
Over the last 13 years, I have served students, staff and families in various capacities at the school and district levels through the PTA and SBDM. I was appointed to the Equity Council this year and am currently serving on the Local Planning Committee.
Outside of committee work, I volunteer regularly in the schools and assist families in navigating our complex public-education system. My approach to decision-making at the board level will value teachers, be classroom focused and prioritize students first. I am honored to be the candidate of choice endorsed by the Kentucky Education Political Action Committee.
I have worked alongside a diverse group of people in various schools that continually inspire me to work harder and do more for our kids. I will continue to act as a passionate, steadfast advocate in my position as a school board member. A vote for me on Nov. 8 is a vote for our teachers, our staff and our kids.
Sharon Mofield-Boswell
Candidate, Fayette County School Board, 5th District
