Where is the outrage?

Why are you offended now, America?
The Democratic Party (meaning the leadership) wants to play the morality card? Are you kidding me?
The Democratic Party has demanded abortion on demand for 40 years, even up to the time of birth, resulting in 60 million abortions.
The Democratic Party is all for same-sex marriage, all for boys going into girls’ bathrooms and showers and all for the National Endowment for the Arts funding art with Christ in a jar of urine.
We as a nation have long lost our right to moral outrage because we have consented to these things by our apathy.
In the left’s battle to implement utopia, they have orchestrated America’s cultural and economic decline. The media will not and do not want to expose the Clintons for corruption, and for colluding with the media to help get Clinton elected president. The Republicans should even apologize for daring to run for the office of president. Now the Democrats, when caught by the WikiLeaks email revelations, do not deny the accuracy of the content of the emails, but blame it on the Russians for exposing the emails.
Why are you offended now America?
Bobby Reeves
Harrodsburg
Comments