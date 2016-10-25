Spoiled the child

Never in my wildest dream would I have imagined a presidential candidate to be as crude and ill-mannered as Donald J. Trump.
I read John Rosemond’s column on child rearing in the Herald-Leader regularly. In the Oct. 5 paper, he wrote a column headlined, “We broke with parenting traditions in the 1960s and now pay the price.” His last sentence is on point. “How to raise an emotional tyrant: feed the beast.” Apparently someone was feeding the beast indulgently back in the 1940s, too. Now we are paying the price with Trump’s shameful emotional spectacle.
Over 60 years ago my mother took me to the woodshed just once for being rude to an adult, a lesson I’ve never forgotten. Someone should have done the same for young Donald and saved Hillary the pleasure of doing it on Election Day.
Geoffrey C. Trigger
Georgetown
