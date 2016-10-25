Trump a Mussolini clone?

I’ve been voting in presidential elections since 1952, and this is the weirdest and scariest yet. Donald Trump is a master of demagoguery (on steroids). He is a lewd, lecherous liar who would be a disastrous president.
I’m old enough to remember the Second World War and the fascist dictator of Italy, Benito Mussolini. Trump resembles this pompous strutting thug, so maybe Trump is a clone of Benito.
Republicans should be careful of what they wish for. If elected, Trump would be the last Republican president for at least a generation.
If ignorance is bliss, why are so many GOP politicians unhappy?
Ralph Thompson
Richmond
Comments