Trump a Mussolini clone?

I’ve been voting in presidential elections since 1952, and this is the weirdest and scariest yet. Donald Trump is a master of demagoguery (on steroids). He is a lewd, lecherous liar who would be a disastrous president.

I’m old enough to remember the Second World War and the fascist dictator of Italy, Benito Mussolini. Trump resembles this pompous strutting thug, so maybe Trump is a clone of Benito.

Republicans should be careful of what they wish for. If elected, Trump would be the last Republican president for at least a generation.

If ignorance is bliss, why are so many GOP politicians unhappy?

Ralph Thompson

Richmond

