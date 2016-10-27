Honored and grateful for flight

Oct. 1 was an extraordinary day. Toyota Motor Manufacturing sponsored an Honor Flight to Washington for a group of veterans. Hundreds of people we don’t know gave up part or all of their day to honor people they don’t know. I won’t list them all, I wouldn’t want to leave anyone out.
The governor and other important people showed up here and in D.C. There were pipes and drums, color guards, water cannon salutes, police escorts, even people on the sidewalks of Washington stopped and applauded as we sped past. It was glorious, and I can’t express my gratitude sufficiently. My heart was full to bursting by the time I was chauffeured home that night.
Each veteran had their own personal “guardian.” Mine was Toyota executive Kim Menke, who showed an excellence beyond the call of duty.
As I saw the thousands of white markers in Arlington Cemetery, and ran my fingers over the names of those who gave their all, I was stopped by the realization that those men and women are the true heroes, not me. I only accept the honor shown me that day in their name.
Thanks to Toyota and to nameless others.
Bob Stallings
Georgetown
