Stop local tax option

Before voting Nov. 8, talk with state legislative candidates about a proposal that would allow cities and counties to levy an additional 1 percent sales tax on top of the 6 percent state sales tax. Proponents suggest this would be “democracy in its purest form” because voters would have to approve the new tax. But not everyone paying the tax would vote on it, since people live and play all over the commonwealth. This would be a new tax on Kentucky businesses and families.
A new sales tax will add an additional burden to working families by taking away disposable income available after they pay rent, food, daycare, utilities and all the other bills.
This new local sales tax would hurt retail businesses and impact other businesses in our community. Retailers serve as the state’s sales-tax collection agents and bear the financial and administrative burdens of collecting the tax. Retailers and other businesses will also see their cost of doing business increase as they will pay additional sales tax on items they purchase.
That is why it is important to get informed and ask legislative candidates where they stand on the local option sales tax.
Jeff Pendleton
Lexington
