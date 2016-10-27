Gray a proven leader

I’m supporting Mayor Jim Gray for U.S. Senate because he is a proven leader. He has experience balancing budgets through his construction business that employs hundreds and also balances Lexington’s budget. He must be treating his workers right as unions have endorsed him.
Gray is going to represent the people of Kentucky instead of hopping around the country for six years running for president as Rand Paul has done. Even the Republicans would not vote for him.
I hear Paul is going to vote for Donald Trump. I don’t see how anyone can based on Trump’s statements on tape that he has abused and fondled women. He is prejudiced against minorities, and has let everyone know it.
Also, Paul and Trump would put your Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Care Act, clean air and water, etc. in jeopardy.
We need Jim Gray in the Senate and Trump is not fit to be president.
Owen D. Humphress
Simpsonville
