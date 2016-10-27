Barr’s dirty trick

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, is airing the most despicable, immoral TV campaign ad I’ve ever seen. His campaign staffers took some public footage of a WKYT interview with his opponent, Nancy Jo Kemper, and added Barr’s spin to it.
Kemper was answering a question about the economy and said things were improving, except for pockets of poverty where people had been left behind. “I think we’re on the right track. So many wonderful things have been happening ...” she said.
Barr’s campaign played Kemper’s statement and showed ISIS troops raising black flags. “Terror at home and abroad is on the rise,” said the announcer.
After squeezing in an obligatory swipe against President Barack Obama, Barr’s ad concluded, “Nancy Jo Kemper: too out of touch for Kentucky.”
Barr just played the dirtiest political trick I’ve ever seen. Too bad tarring and feathering are out of style.
Geoffrey M. Young
Lexington
