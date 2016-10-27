Vote for Barr, Lee

Congressman Andy Barr’s ads call for leadership and moral clarity. He is profoundly correct. America is in a moral, political, and economic freefall.
Any hope of “fixing the economy” without turning back to God and the Decalogue is pure buffoonery. The Bible provides moral clarity: “I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse.”
A good God cannot bless an unrepentant nation of 58 million abortions.
Hillary Clinton now supports some partial-birth abortion and sodomite marriage. She approaches insanity when she claims that America is “great because it is good.”
A commonwealth that has produced our parents and grandparents, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis and Gov. Matt Bevin knows better. So do Barr and state Rep. Stan Lee, and I will be voting for both and praying that God will renew his blessing on this nation — Earth’s deeply wounded but still best hope.
A. Patrick Schneider II, M.D.
Lexington
Comments