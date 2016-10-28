Barr deceitful

I was very impressed with Nancy Jo Kemper in the KET debate.
Rep. Andy Barr spent his first five minutes ranting the construed lines: Obamacare; higher taxes; war on coal; the EPA restricting environmental laws…blah, blah. And “my constituents this” and “my constituents that.”
I am one of his constituents. I want clean air for my children and my children’s children. I do not want another debacle that happened because of unrestricted mortgage loans. I want affordable health care, and think it is a right and not a privilege. The economy, the stock market, the jobless rate have all improved dramatically the last eight years. It is lies and manipulation to say it has not.
And he never did answer Kemper’s question about what he did with the Wells Fargo money he received.
We do need honesty and integrity in Washington. With Kemper we will have that type of representation.
Jessica C. Bollinger
Lexington
