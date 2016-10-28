Paul a poor senator

During his 18-month bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Rand Paul has very poorly represented our state in the U.S Senate.
During that campaign, however, he did manifest some brilliant foresight. He pushed for a caucus so that he might simultaneously run for the presidency and the Senate. There was one problem: when the caucus was held Paul had dropped out of the presidential race.
Paul also exhibited such class. When he was relegated to the second tier of the Republican debates, he reacted by giving the press “the bird.” His main claim to fame in his Senate career has been filibustering.
There is an alternative. Jim Gray is a Democrat and a successful businessman. He was elected and re-elected mayor of Lexington.
George B. Hanrahan Jr.
Frankfort
