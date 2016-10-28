Let’s seek freedom from gun violence

Thank you so much for the wise words in your Sunday editorial regarding the needless shooting deaths occurring in our city, as well as in Louisville and other cities in our country. Too many fatal shootings of our young people, too many shooting accidents, too many gun-related suicides.
All these gun-related incidents also put our whole police force in uncalled-for danger. This at a time when crime rates are down. How tragic that these shootings affect so many people, young and old alike.
At the least, we need to have thorough background checks for potential gun purchasers. The Centers for Disease Control needs to be able to have necessary research into gun-related issues. Funding necessary for this research was stripped by the Dickey Amendment (1996), forbidding the CDC to spend funds “to advocate or promote gun control.”
This is not what our Founding Fathers had in mind. Please bear in mind that the most advanced weapon at that time was the Kentucky long rifle, muzzle loaders and weapons that took time to reload and shoot accurately. Kentucky adopted conceal and carry laws in 1813.
Enough is enough. Safety from gun violence equals freedom, and I wish this for my children and grandchildren.
Diana Nave
Lexington
