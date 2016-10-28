Clinton would be bad for the country

A Herald-Leader endorsement called Hillary Clinton a clear choice for the highest office in our land.
Wow. I find that endorsement the scariest one you have put in the paper since I have been getting your paper.
I am a devout Catholic and Clinton’s stances on issues basically go against everything that is good for our country. And right now our country is in bad shape. We need order back. We need God put back in. He actually hasn’t gone away but some groups are trying to take him out of the picture.
Good luck with that. He is not going anywhere.
Kathy Wygant
Winchester
Comments