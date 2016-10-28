Trump is the real threat to freedoms

Louisville attorney Jack Richardson IV chastised the head of the Baptist seminary and “Never Trumpers” for what he called letting one of “the greatest criminal enterprises ever known” — Bill and Hillary Clinton — destroy our freedoms if they did not vote for Donald Trump.
Trump has proposed limiting freedom of the press, establishing a religious test for citizens, jailing political opponents, executing American citizens without trial, shutting down news organizations, implementing unconstitutional searches, using racial profiling against citizens and encouraging an enemy country to commit espionage against America. He is refusing to recognize the cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power.
My question to Richardson: What election are you watching?
Tony McCoy
Versailles
