Conservative tramples traditional value

Richard Nelson’s rambling piece exhorting pastors to speak up for “moral reformation,” even if that means engaging in political pronouncements from the pulpit, hit a distinctly democratic nerve in my household.
Nelson’s misguided reiteration of Gov. Matt Bevin’s gender-issue confusion, his attacking the Johnson Amendment’s protection against political participation by 501(c)3 tax exempt organizations, and his attempt at creating a kind of moral equivalence between the governor and George Washington, the father of our nation, represent the kind of political doublespeak that has been obliterating reasonable discourse throughout the current campaign season.
Why in the world would the director of the Commonwealth Policy Center — a pro-life, pro-marriage and fiscally conservative organization that seeks to influence elections on behalf of conservative candidates — trample on the conservative, deeply held traditional value of the separation of church and state?
If ever there has been a time for conservatives to strive for balance and reason, it is now, as we all watch in horror as the bastion of conservatism, the GOP, has a very public political meltdown.
Linda Connolly
Lexington
