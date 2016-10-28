Blame McConnell if GOP loses Senate

The Oct. 15 front-page article regarding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s influence if Democrats gain a Senate majority states the potential loss is “largely due to circumstances beyond his control.”
I would argue that McConnell is directly responsible for the Donald Trump phenomenon and the splintering of the Republican Party.
For eight years he has been a source of obstruction and hyper-partisanship. (Remember: the most important goal is to make Barack Obama a one-term president). His actions led to the rise of the no-compromise Tea Party which fed into the hate and division spewed by the Trump campaign.
Kentucky was once represented by Republican statesmen of the caliber of Sen. John Sherman Cooper. And, McConnell, you are no John Sherman Cooper.
Howard Stovall
Lexington
