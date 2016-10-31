Keep Barr in Congress

Andy Barr is a dedicated public servant, serving the 6th District of Kentucky in Congress with pride and distinction. I have worked with him and his excellent staff in Kentucky and Washington.
Andy knows his constituents and serves them well, from the horse industry issues to legislation concerning today’s largest social problem: drug abuse.
He works both sides of the aisle of the House to get uniform drug testing and eliminate the use of race-day performance-enhancing medication in the Thoroughbred industry.
As a member of WHOA, I commend him for these efforts and the efforts of over 75 fellow House members to co-sponsor this legislation to serve the premier industry of Kentucky’s Thoroughbreds.
We must keep this man in Washington to represent the 6th District in his efforts with drug abuse and the overdose problem that faces our communities.
Ted Kuster
Paris
