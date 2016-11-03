Larry VanMeter well qualified

As a lifelong resident of Central Kentucky, I have known Judge Larry VanMeter his entire life.
Larry is a graduate of Vanderbilt University, the University of Kentucky Law School and has many years of legal experience, including his dedicated service in the judiciary, as a district, Circuit and currently as a Court of Appeals judge.
He and his family have been founders and supporters of many worthwhile charities and community projects, not only in Clark County but throughout Central Kentucky. He continues to serve all Central Kentucky communities and is highly qualified to be our Supreme Court justice. I ask for your support of VanMeter.
Will Hodgkin
Winchester
